Davies gives Bayern Munich injury scare as Canada star limps off vs Eintracht Frankfurt

The 19-year-old went down off the ball inside three minutes of his side's Bundesliga game on Saturday

have been hit with an injury scare over Alphonso Davies after the Canada star was forced off in the opening minutes of their clash with on Saturday.

Davies appeared to roll his right ankle while running without the ball, and without being tackled by an opposition player.

The 19-year-old left-back was replaced by Lucas Hernandez in the third minute, and was helped from the pitch by two members of Bayern's backroom staff.

More teams

Bayern boss Hansi Flick now faces a nervous wait to determine the severity of the injury.

In the short term at least, Davies' injury did not seem to disrupt Bayern's momentum as Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring inside 10 minutes.

However, with important games in the weeks to come, the German champions would be loath to lose one of last season's stand-out players.

After the weekend's action, Bayern return to the defence of their crown with a group-stage fixture away to on Tuesday.

Bayern also play Koln and Red Bull Salzburg before a Klassiker trip to face on November 7.

Davies had played in all of Bayern's games this season apart from the Bundesliga opener against .

He will be hoping to build on a superb breakthrough campaign in 2019-20. Davies announced himself to the world as he became a key component of Flick's treble-winning side, contributing three goals and 10 assists in all competitions from left-back.

The youngster has already emerged as a poster boy for football in Canada and, while Flick has admitted his form has dropped slightly in the new campaign, Davies knows he has his coach's full support.

Article continues below

“He is a good mentor and he talks to his players, especially his young players,” Davies has told the Bundesliga's official channel.

“He wants everybody to thrive at this club and him being the manager is good for everyone at this club. He is a down-to-earth guy and he was a player once, so he knows what we go through and how hard it is to play this game, especially with the schedule we have right now.

“We are playing every three days and it is not easy. It is truly a blessing that he is there for all the players.”