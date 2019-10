'David said he touched it!' - Premier League awards Silva Man City's second goal with De Bruyne unsure

The champions got the job done to put pressure on Liverpool but the midfielder is unsure as to who should've been credited with one of their goals

The Premier League have awarded David Silva with 's second goal against after Kevin De Bruyne had earlier admitted he had "no idea" who should be credited with it.

City were made to work hard for their 3-0 victory, with the Villans matching their hosts for intensity throughout the first 45 minutes. They started the second half with a bang, however, with Raheem Sterling finding the net with less than a minute played.

Ilkay Gundogan put the match to bed with a third later on, but the second goal was a point of contention as VAR checked to see if Silva and Raheem Sterling were offside or interfering with goalkeeper Tom Heaton as De Bruyne's curled ball came in from the left.

The goal stood, but there was still plenty of debate as to who the goal should be awarded to – even after several viewings of the VAR recording. Asked if he would claim the goal, De Bruyne told BT Sport : “No, I don't think so, David said he touched it so I have no idea!”

Silva would eventually be officially credited with the goal but De Bruyne admitted that City were far from their slick best as Villa gave a good account of themselves on the day.

“I think we had some difficulties today coming out, maybe a little bit of a lack of intensity, the rhythm wasn't really there," the midfielder added.

“But even then, in the first half we had a couple of chances to go in front. The second half started really well with Raz's [Sterling] goal and then after that we had a good performance.

“In the first half they had a couple of counter-attacks and we didn't cope with that well at times, but that's going to happen. We played on Tuesday, they had all week [to prepare] so sometimes they're a little bit fresher.

“I think in the end we deserved to win. We're just doing our job. It's such a long competition. We've done really well after the international break, won three in a row, so let's keep it going.”

Article continues below

Fernandinho, who has been deputising at centre-back as City struggle with injuries, was given his marching orders late in the game after picking up a second yellow card.

De Bruyne, though, called for calm when it was suggested that the Etihad outfit might be facing a crisis.

“You guys say the same thing whatever happens or whoever gets injured!” he said. “It's part of the game, obviously, we have a lot of injuries but I think we're coping with it really well. It's not nice because you want everybody to be there but it is what it is.”