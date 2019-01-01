Date set for Real Madrid's rekindling of Clasico rivalry with Barcelona

The Blaugrana will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second La Liga Clasico of the 2018-19 campaign on March 2, it has been revealed

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the second La Liga Clasico of the season on the evening of March 2, league president Javier Tebas has revealed.

Santiago Solari's Madrid will be out for revenge at the Santiago Bernabeu after losing 5-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, a result that spelled the end of Julen Lopetegui's tenure.

Tebas appeared on El Mon on RAC1 on Monday and confirmed that the second game had been selected for live broadcast at 20:45 local time on the first Saturday of March.

Madrid will hope to approach that fixture in an improved league position, currently lying fourth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Barca.

By the time the Blancos welcome their arch-rivals to the Spanish capital in March, almost three years will have passed since their last victory over the Blaugrana in league competition.

The clock has to be turned back to April 2, 2016 to find the last occasion on which the Blancos emerged victorious.

They have prevailed in a two-legged Spanish Super Cup clash since then, but no points were on offer there.

Their last Liga victory on home soil, meanwhile, came even further back in October 2014.

Madrid ran out 3-1 winners that day, but have struggled since.

Barca enjoyed a 4-0 rout at the Bernabeu in November 2015, before seeing Lionel Messi magic secure a dramatic 3-2 win in April 2017.

Article continues below

Another dominant display was then put in by Ernesto Valverde’s side last season, as they emerged as 3-0 victors at the home of their fiercest foes.

Old rivalries are now set to be rekindled with the Catalan giants seeking to defend their Spanish top-flight crown.

Madrid, meanwhile, are hoping to restore respectability to what has been a difficult 2018-19 campaign for all concerned.