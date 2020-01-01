Dasilva: Brentford midfielder waiting for ‘opportunity’ to play for Angola

The 21-year-old has been in good form for the Bees this season and admitted he will consider playing for the Palancas Negras if the chance comes

midfielder Josh Dasilva has stated he is waiting for an opportunity to play for Angola.

The academy graduate was born in to Angolan parents but he is still eligible to feature for the Palancas Negras, having not played for the Three Lions at senior level.

The midfielder has been consistent for the Bees this term, featuring in 29 games and scoring six goals to help them mount a serious challenge for Premier League promotion.

Dasilva, who has played for England at U20 level, confirmed he is yet to be contacted by Angola but admitted he will consider the opportunity if it comes.

"I am Angolan, my parents are Angolan, they are proud of where they are from and I am proud to be Angolan,” he told BBC Sport.

"We just have to see what opportunities come and we will talk about it.

“I haven't really had any contact so I am not too sure what the situation is, but if a chance comes around we can see what happens.”