Danilo makes Ronaldo future prediction and wants Gabriel Jesus to join him at Juventus

Danilo is confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Juventus and would like to see former Manchester City team-mate Gabriel Jesus added to the Bianconeri's attacking options.

Questions have been asked of how long Portuguese superstar Ronaldo will be sticking around in Turin, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner entering the final 12 months of his current contract.

Various landing spots have been mooted for an all-time great, from England to America, but Danilo believes the 36-year-old talisman will be back for more in Serie A next season.

The Brazilian defender told Gazzetta dello Sport of the speculation surrounding Ronaldo: "Having him in the team is important for us because he brings an avalanche of goals, and besides, he’s a dear friend, we’ve known each other since Real Madrid.

"He’ll still be with us next season."

Ronaldo remains tied to Juventus for now and another loan agreement has been put in place that will see Alvaro Morata return to Italy from Atletico Madrid.

Paulo Dybala is also on the Bianconeri's books, despite being yet to sign a new contract, meaning that Massimiliano Allegri has plenty of firepower at his disposal.

Additions are being speculated on, though, with there plenty of reports to suggest that another Brazilian could be targeted in the summer window.

Danilo would like to see his fellow countryman join him in Turin, with the City striker proving that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

"Of course, Gabriel is good and very intelligent," Danilo said of the links to the 24-year-old.

"He could grow more in Italy because in Serie A they close down well and it’s harder to score. If I could, I would bring him to Juventus."

