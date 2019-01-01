Daniel Amartey: Sheffield United eyeing move for Ghana defender

The Blades are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old following his return from a long-term injury

Newly-promoted English Premier League side are considering a swoop for defender Daniel Amartey.

According to Football Insider, the Blades have targeted the international for a late switch as the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Reports say Sheffield boss Chris Wilder is weighing up an offer for the versatile 24-year-old owing to his ability to play in defence and midfield.

Amartey is only just trying to work his way back to full fitness after an ankle injury prematurely ended his season while in league action for Leicester against in October last year.

He made nine league appearances before being forced to the treatment room, and the layoff also ruled him out of Ghana's campaign at the recent in .

The Accra-born player joined Leicester from Danish outfit FC Copenhagen in January 2016, contributing to the Foxes' sensational league title triumph that season.

He first played for Swedish fold Djurgadens after leaving Ghanaian club Allies in 2013.