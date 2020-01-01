Dani Olmo joins RB Leipzig for reported €20m fee plus bonuses
Comments()
Getty/Goal
Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo has completed a reported €20 million ($22m, £17m) move to RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb.
The 21-year-old has signed a four year deal with the Bundesliga outfit, with his final fee set to rise as high as €25 million ($22m, £17m) if he meets bonus targets.
Olmo will not be included in Leipzig's squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, but he will link up with his new team-mates in training on Monday.
More to follow.