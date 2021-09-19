Daka set for ‘new surprise role’ as Leicester City get ready for Brighton test

The 22-year-old saw his effort ruled out for offside by VAR on Thursday but he is in line to face the Seagulls

Zambia international Patson Daka could be set for a new role at the club as revealed by manager Brendan Rodgers.

The 22-year-old finally made his full debut for the Foxes as they battled to a 2-2 draw against Napoli in their Europa League fixture at King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

During the match, Daka, who joined Leicester from Red Bull Salzburg at the start of the new campaign, found the back of the net in the 59th minute after being set up by Youri Tielemans but VAR interjected to rule the strike out for offside.

Ahead of their Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion at Falmer Stadium on Sunday, Rodgers has hinted at giving him a different role in the starting squad.

Asked whether he will start Daka from the right-wing against Brighton, Rodgers said as quoted by Leicester Live: “He’s played in those positions for Salzburg and we’ve seen him there.

“When he plays it he’s not playing it as a winger, he’s playing it more from inside. Like I've said before, I like to have one guy outside – like you see with Barnsey when he scored his goal, he was wide and then coming in – and one playing the other side who can maybe come in a little bit more.”

In a previous interview, the Zambia international admitted he was gutted to see his effort disallowed but promised to score more if given the opportunity to play in subsequent matches.

“I am disappointed [then he smiled], ahh, it was almost a dream come true for me, I was really ahh, [shaking his head], out of words, like I was lost in the moment, I was overwhelmed, I was happy and just immediately when I saw the referee waiting on VAR I just knew there was little chance for me to get the goal,” Daka said after the game.

“I didn’t know that I was offside, so I was waiting for him to start the game and just saw him waiting and I knew like something wasn’t right, I was really disappointed that I didn’t get my first goal for the club.

“It was a positive thing for me nevertheless, I think it was just unfortunate the goal didn’t count but it gives me a lot of confidence going forward because I still have a lot of opportunities to come and I know where the goal is.”

“It was a tough game and we knew it was going to be a tough game and I think it was really important for me personally to get some minutes and at the end of the day we are just disappointed we didn’t manage to get the three points.”

Daka’s visit to Brighton will see him reunite with another Zambian player, Enock Mwepu, who has been declared fit and available for the Seagulls.