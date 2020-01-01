Cushing to leave Man City in February after six years in charge

The 35-year-old has won six trophies since taking charge in 2013, but will leave the club next month to become New York City FC's assistant

boss Nick Cushing will leave the club in February to join as their new assistant manager.

The 35-year-old has been in charge of the Citizens since late 2013, guiding the club to six trophies in that time, including the 2016 Women's title.

Cushing's final game in charge will be the crunch clash with on February 2, in which he will hope to collect three vital points in City's fight for the title.

He will then leave to join up with his new club across the pond, who have only recently appointed ex-Celtic manager Ronny Deila as their new head coach.

Cushing could well guide City to one more major final before he departs, with his team set to face on January 15 in the Continental Cup quarter-finals, with the semi-finals to come on January 29/30.

"I would like to thank City Football Group and Manchester City for giving me the opportunity to manage our women’s team for the past six years," Cushing said.

“Making the decision to leave has been incredibly difficult given the fantastic players and staff that we have here and the incredible success that we have achieved together - it isn’t one that I have taken lightly.

“We’ve had an amazing six-and-a-half seasons and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with everybody – I will be extremely emotional to leave, but I’m very excited for my next role within the City Football Group.

“Linking up with New York City and Ronny is a brilliant opportunity and I’m really looking forward to working in the .”

Cushing's assistant, Alan Mahon, will take charge of City on an interim basis, with Brian Eastick, former coach of men's Under-21s, supporting him.

Mahon enjoyed a 16-year professional career, playing for the likes of and C.P., while also representing Ireland.

His presence in the dugout will provide continuity for a team fighting on three fronts. They are currently in second place in the WSL, three points behind leaders Arsenal, but with a home fixture against the Gunners on the horizon.

As well as being in the last eight of the Continental Cup, City's bid to retain the FA Women's Cup will also begin on January 26 when they face local rivals .