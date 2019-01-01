CS Sfaxien’s Ruud Krol happy to beat Enugu Rangers despite the tough conditions
CS Sfaxien head coach, Ruud Krol is delighted to leave Nigeria with the three points after they ended the Caf Confederation Cup group stage with a 1-0 away win against Enugu Rangers.
Nassim Hnid scored the match-winner in the 73rd minute after the Flying Antelopes spurned several chances at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu and Krol who though is a Dutchman but vast in African football praised the valiant effort of his players who battled with the weather and the artificial turf which they were not used to.
He also said that their hosts made the game tough for them and that they must go back home and work harder to ensure that they go as far as possible in the competition.
“We played on AstroTurf and the temperature was high but I felt happy that we won and qualified to the next stage,” he told the media.
“We knew that it was going to be difficult and the fact that we won Rangers at home did not mean that the match was not tough. Rangers made it tough for us and I am happy that we came, saw and conquered. From here now, we are going to work hard for the quarter-final stage.”
CS Sfaxien topped Group B with 12 points from six games ahead of fellow Tunisian side, Etoile du Sahel who finished with 10 points while Enugu Rangers came third with seven points from the same number of games.