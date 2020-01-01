Crystal Palace's Kouyate frowns at Africa Cup of Nations’ move to January

The Senegal international feels players and European clubs will suffer following the decision to move the tournament to the start of the year

Cheikhou Kouyate has expressed his displeasure after the 2021 was moved back to January, a departure from the 2019 edition where it was staged in the summer.

, host of next edition of the tournament, revealed the competition will take place between January 9 and February 6, and the change to the kickoff date was at their request, citing weather reasons.

The man, who captained to the final of the 2019 edition in , believed the alteration will affect the players as well as their clubs.

“We don’t like that. But what can we do? They never listen to us players,” Kouyate told the Guardian.

“Imagine if you are playing for a club in Europe and then suddenly you have to leave during the middle of the season and let your team down? It’s so hard for me and my African brothers.

“Nobody wants to miss any part of the season, especially at such an important time of the year. It puts us all in a very difficult position.

“Imagine what it’s going to be like this time next year – will be without three of their best players in Sadio [Mane], [Mohamed] Salah and Naby Keita; here we have me, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp …”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels the change could put off European clubs from signing African players, a position backed by the 30-year-old.

“You could understand if that happened. Managers need to have a strong squad that they can rely on all of the time," Kouyate added.