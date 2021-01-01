Crystal Palace striker Jordan backs brother Andre Ayew and Swansea City for Premier League promotion

The 28-year-old wants to reunite with former Olympique Marseille teammate

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew wants to see brother Andre Ayew and former side Swansea City back in the Premier League.

In the hunt for elite division football since their relegation to the second tier in 2018, Swansea are on course to realise their dream this season as they have secured a ticket for the upcoming eminent Championship promotion play-off.

The Jack Army are set to battle it out with Barnsley, Bournemouth and Brentford for a sole ticket.

“I hope for my brother to get back into the Premier League. Last year they [Swansea City] were unlucky in the play-offs and this year I think they have a big chance because they have a bit more experience," Jordan said, as reported by his club's official website.

“[For Palace] I just hope that we manage to be in the top 10 and one day be in Europe. That’s my wish for Palace and for me personally. As players, we all want to have great seasons and play in the best competitions, so that is my hope and my wish for Palace.

"[We have the] same focus. I think we have an experienced squad which helps a lot and we’re getting ourselves ready to see how it will go.

“We’re ready, we're focused and we’re doing our best to win games. It’s only by winning games that we can be higher up the table, so we still want to finish as high as possible and we’ll do our best.”

Ayew also spoke about the nomination of former Manchester United and England winger David Beckham for induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

“I think he [David Beckham] deserves it, he’s been outstanding," said the Ghanaian.

Article continues below

“All these players when I was a kid, they make you want to play football, they make you want to dream big. They are big examples for us, [Didier] Drogba, as well, is a big example for me as an African.”

Aside from the Andre connection, Jordan Ayew has a personal link to Swansea as he played for the side before joining Palace in 2019.

The brothers played together at Swansea, just as they did at Olympique Marseille during their time in France.