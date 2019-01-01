Crystal Palace Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Crystal Palace's Premier League fixtures for the 2019-20 season have been released and Roy Hodgson's side will be eager to get off on the right foot.
A formidable finish in the last campaign ensured they concluded the season in 12th place and they will have their sights set on breaking into the top half this year.
The Eagles host Everton in their first game of the season, followed by an away clash against newly promoted Sheffield United in gameweek two.
A trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United is scheduled for gameweek three, with Aston Villa and Tottenham completing the first five fixtures.
Palace lock horns with West Ham on October 5 and a difficult period awaits after that, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool waiting in the subsequent weeks.
Crystal Palace's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Crystal Palace Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|10/08/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Everton
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Manchester United v Crystal Palace
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Norwich City
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|West Ham United v Crystal Palace
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Manchester City
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Crystal Palace
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Leicester City
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Crystal Palace
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Liverpool
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Crystal Palace
|04/12/2019
|20:00
|Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Crystal Palace
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Brighton
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v West Ham United
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Crystal Palace
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Crystal Palace
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Arsenal
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Crystal Palace
|22/01/2020
|20:00
|Crystal Palace v Southampton
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Crystal Palace
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Crystal Palace
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Watford
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v Crystal Palace
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Burnley
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Crystal Palace
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Chelsea
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Manchester United
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur