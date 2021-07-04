Crystal Palace confirm Patrick Vieira as new manager on three-year deal

The Arsenal legend, who previously coached Nice and New York City FC, will end his English exodus to succeed Roy Hodgson in south London

Crystal Palace have confirmed Patrick Vieira as the club's new manager on a three-year deal that will take the Frenchman through 2024 at Selhurst Park.

The Arsenal legend, who was previously coach of Nice until his dismissal in December last year, will succeed Roy Hodgson in the hotseat in south London.

The 45-year-old, who began his coaching career with New York City FC in Major League Soccer, takes charge for the first time in the Premier League, having made his name as one of the game's greatest midfielders during an electrifying decade-long spell with the Gunners.

Vieira ends English exodus

Though forever linked with Les Bleus' 1998 World Cup triumph on home soil back home, Vieira remains forever associated in the British sporting consciousness as the anchor of Arsneal's superb period of success under Arsene Wenger, topped by the Invincibles era.

Though he did finish his career with a lone season with Manchester City, where he won the FA Cup in 2011, it is the hat-trick of Premier League titles at Highbury for which he made his mark in the English game.

More to follow...