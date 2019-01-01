Crystal Palace confirm Cahill signing

The veteran defender has joined another Premier League side after seeing out his contract at Stamford Bridge

have confirmed the signing of Gary Cahill following the defender's departure earlier this summer.

Cahill left the Blues in May after seven seasons with the club, having won a title, two Premier League titles, two crowns, two FA Cups and a League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old defender went on to make 290 total appearances for the club, having served as club captain following John Terry's departure in 2017.

Cahill made just nine appearances for Chelsea last season and announced in May that he would end his stay with the club.

He'll join a Palace team that finished 12th in the Premier League last season, becoming the club's third signing of the summer after Jordan Ayew and Stephen Henderson.

"I’m glad to be here, I think it’s a good opportunity for me to continue my career in the Premier League, and to play in a good, exciting team," Cahill said.

"There are some very exciting, talented players here. I’m looking forward to the challenge."

He added: “I’m hungry to prolong my career as long as I possibly can – I feel like I’m in great shape and whoever I play for, I’d like to think that I give it 110% and leave everything out there - so hopefully that will be good enough for the manager, my team-mates and also the fans.”

He'll now join up with Crystal Palace on a free transfer as he reunites with former boss Roy Hodgson, who managed the defender at the 2014 World Cup.

Cahill has earned a total of 61 caps with the Three Lions, having also represented his country at Euro 2016 and at the 2018 World Cup in .

“I’m delighted that Gary has joined us. He’s a fantastic footballer who brings a wealth of international and Premier League experience," Hodgson said of the centre-back.

"Having worked alongside Gary during my time as England manager, I know that he is going to be a valuable asset and I’m so happy to be working with him again.”

Palace are set to open their Premier League campaign on Saturday as visit Selhurt Park.