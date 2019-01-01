Cruyff urges Ajax duo De Ligt and De Jong to join Barcelona amid transfer speculation

The Dutch coach believes that the young starlets would be wise to choose a switch to the Camp Nou, with several top clubs chasing their signatures

Former Barcelona midfielder Jordi Cruyff has suggested that Matthijs De Ligt and Frenkie De Jong should snub all other offers to move to the Camp Nou in 2019.

The Ajax duo are arguably the two most in-demand young players in European football right now, having attracted interest from top clubs including Paris Saint Germain, Manchester City, Manchester United, Barca and Real Madrid.

De Ligt, 19, is a centre-back tipped for a bright future at the highest level of the game, already displaying confidence and technique on the pitch which belies his age and racking up 31 appearances across all competitions for Ajax this term.

De Jong, meanwhile, has been just as impressive in midfield, scoring three goals and contributing one assist in 15 Eredivisie matches this season, standing out with his ability to break up play in the middle of the park.

Both men are expected to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena this year, with Barcelona emerging as the frontrunners to sign De Jong after successfully negotiating terms with the 21-year-old on a five-year deal.

Jordi Cruyff, the Dutch coach who came through the ranks at Ajax during his playing days, has urged De Ligt to join his teammate in forcing a move through to Barca, stating the club offers the most 'security'.

"Money is no longer important when clubs like PSG and Manchester City show interest," Cruyff said in his weekly article for De Telegraaf, as per Diario Sport.

"Choose what you choose, it's always good, the key is how you finally make the right decision.

"Josep Guardiola is the perfect coach for De Jong and De Ligt, but what will happen when he leaves? Will Manchester City continue betting on the same DNA?

"The same can apply to PSG, what happens if the current owner tires?

"In that sense, Barcelona offers more security, whoever the coach or who manages the club, sports policy always is the same. As a player, you never depend on who is in charge."

De Ligt's current contract at Ajax is not due to expire until 2021, at which time the Dutch outfit have the option to extend his stay by a further year, while De Jong is tied to the club until 2022.

Both men are currently valued at over £50m ($63m) and now that the January transfer window is officially open, Ajax can receive bids from potential suitors.