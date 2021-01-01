Cristiano Ronaldo: How many Champions League titles has he won?

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Man Utd, Real Madrid and Juventus - but how many Champions League trophies has he lifted?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most decorated athletes in world football, having lifted almost every trophy under the sun for both club and country - not to mention breaking several goalscoring milestones.

But how many Champions League titles has the Portugal forward won? Goal takes a look.

How many Champions League titles has Cristiano Ronaldo won?

Ronaldo has won a total of five Champions League titles while playing for Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The striker also became the first ever player to score in two finals for two different winning teams - first when he scored the opening goal for Manchester United against Chelsea in the 2008 final, and then again through a penalty in the 120th minute against Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Ronaldo won three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid from 2015-2018, though he has yet to win the competition as a Juventus player.

The Portugal international, however, has consistently stated that it is his ultimate goal to lift the trophy with the Italian side.

"After winning what I won at Madrid I needed a change and new motivation," Ronaldo told Marca in 2019, a year after arriving in Turin from Real Madrid.

"I still have the strength to keep winning."

And prior to Juventus' round of 16 clash against Porto, Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram: “This is what the Champions League is all about: the knockout rounds. It's almost as if another competition starts from this point on and everybody has to bring their A game, because every detail can make the difference.

“In the last couple of years we went home sooner than we wanted, but we continue to aim higher every season and this year is no exception."

Juventus have been keen on lifting the prestigious continental trophy for the first time since 1996, winning five runners-up medals since then.

Champions League titles won by Cristiano Ronaldo

Season won Player Team 2007-08 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2013-14 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2015-16 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2016-17 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2017-18 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

Most European Cup/Champions League titles won by a player

Only former Real Madrid forward Francisco 'Paco' Gento has won more European Cup/Champions League titles than Ronaldo (six).

Lionel Messi, in comparison, has won four Champions League titles - all with Barcelona.

Player Nationality Club(s) Titles won * Years Francisco Gento Spain Real Madrid 6 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Manchester United, Real Madrid 5 2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 Alessandro Costacurta Italy Milan 5 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007 Paolo Maldini Italy Milan 5 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007 Hector Rial Spain Real Madrid 5 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960 Juan Alonso Spain Real Madrid 5 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960 Juan Santisteban Spain Real Madrid 5 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960 Marquitos Spain Real Madrid 5 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960 Rafael Lesmes Spain Real Madrid 5 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960 Jose María Zarraga Spain Real Madrid 5 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960 Alfredo Di Stefano Spain Real Madrid 5 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960

*Only showing players who have won five or more Champions League trophies