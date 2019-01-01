Coutinho's agent arrives in Barcelona for talks amid Neymar saga

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a departure this summer with the Spanish side desperate to move him on

Philippe Coutinho's representative has arrived in to continue negotiations surrounding the Brazilian's departure.

Giuliano Bertolucci landed in the Spanish city on Wednesday morning to discuss the midfielder's potential exit.

His trip to came following a flight to , where he had talks with representatives of , and a quick trip to Lisbon to hold talks with Brazilian side Flamengo over the future of another client, Mario Balotelli.

Coutinho's future is the agent's biggest concern at the moment, though, as two possibilities remain on the table.

The former star could still move to PSG as part of a deal that would bring Neymar to Barcelona, while a loan to with an option to buy also remains on the table.

Barcelona sent a delegation including technical manager Eric Abidal to France for talks with PSG over a deal for Neymar, making an opening offer in the region of €100 million (£93m/$104m), plus Coutinho.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Barcelona told Goal on Tuesday that Bayern Munich remain interested.

A full-on transfer to PSG without an exchange is also still a potential solution.

On the Barcelona side, sorting out Coutinho's departure remains a top priority as the club has already conceded to loaning him out for free if necessary.

Coutinho is one of Barca's highest earners and, with the addition of Antoine Griezmann this summer, the club is desperate to both trim the wage bill and move on from a player that has no guaranteed place in the team's starting line-up.

The 27-year-old joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 for a £142 million ($201m) fee, making him the third-most expensive transfer of all time.

He scored 10 goals in 22 appearances during his first half-season with Barcelona before firing 11 in 53 appearances last campaign.

While Barca cruised to another crown, the club fell short in the , with Coutinho and Co. falling to overcome the Brazilian's former side Liverpool following a stunning semi-final comeback.

Barca will face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Friday in the club's first match of the domestic season.