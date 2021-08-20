Coutinho offered Barcelona future hope as Koeman opens exit door for Pjanic & Umtiti

The Blaugrana boss is happy to keep the Brazilian playmaker on his books, but is prepared to part with other out-of-favour senior stars

Philippe Coutinho has been offered hope that he may yet have a future at Barcelona, but Ronald Koeman admits the path is clear for Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti to head out of Camp Nou.

The Liga giants have spent much of the summer desperately trying to get big earners off their books, with financial struggles in Catalunya forcing club legend Lionel Messi to walk away as a free agent and link up with Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil international Coutinho has been one of those that Barca are open to offers for, but the former Liverpool star will have a part to play in the 2021-22 plans of his manager if no move materialises before the next deadline.

What has been said?

Koeman told reporters when asked about Coutinho, who will not be involved in a meeting with Athletic Club on Saturday: "Philippe is out because I think he needs one more week to train with the group before being called up.

"I do count on him because he is a great player. He can be important for Barca. He started playing last year, then he had an injury. I really count on Coutinho for this season."

The Barca boss added: "Coutinho can play in various positions. He can play from the left wing.

"We have lost goals with Messi and we have to look for them in other players. Philippe is one of them."

Who will be leaving?

While Coutinho could see a slate wiped clean by the Blaugrana, Pjanic and Umtiti have been advised to find themselves another club after being firmly frozen out at Camp Nou.

Bosnian midfielder Pjanic has seen a return to Juventus mooted, while World Cup-winning French centre-half Umtiti is being linked with clubs in Ligue 1 and the Premier League.

Koeman added on the out-of-favour duo: "There are players like them who have a very difficult time having minutes, but the final decision is always on the part of the players.

"They have a complicated position, yes."

Koeman did, however, offer hope to Danish forward Martin Braithwaite and his chances of fending off transfer talk to become a key man in an ambitious side.

The Dutchman said: "We know the situation of the club, if there is interest in him, we listen.

"He showed that he is important to the team. I love working with him. Disciplined, he accepts his role. For me, I think that he has to stay.”

