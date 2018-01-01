Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa voted out as Zimbabwe FA boss

Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa was defeated in his bid to retain his seat as Zimbabwe FA boss on Sunday.

Felton Kamambo was elected the new Zimbabwe FA president on Sunday, beating Cosafa boss Phillip Chiyangwa at an elective congress in Harare.

Chiyangwa polled 24 votes while Kamambo garnered 35 which were however insufficient for a two-thirds majority required for a winner to be declared.

Facing a runoff, Chiyangwa withdrew his candidature, leaving Kamambo declared as duly elected Zimbabwe FA president.

Interestingly, Kamambo had initially been barred from contesting but he fought his way into the ballot box.

The Zimbabwe FA also saw a new vice-president being ushered in on Sunday.

Article continues below

Gift Banda, who just like Kamambo had initially been declared ineligible to contest, was voted in after beating the then incumbent Omega Sibanda.

Banda outvoted Sibanda 37-22.

The new Zimbabwe FA executive committee will be in office for a term that runs until 2022.