Cosafa Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mweene promises 100 percent display for Zambia

The 36-year-old has returned to the Chipolopolo fold after a three-year self-imposed exile after he was named in the squad

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has promised to deliver 100 percent for Zambia after being recalled to the squad for the 2021 Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

The veteran goalkeeper is amongst seven South Africa-based players in Chipolopolo’s 30-member provisional team for the tournament that will be held at Nelson Mandela Bay from July 6-18.

The 36-year-old last featured for Zambia in a 1-0 away 2019 Afcon qualification loss to Mozambique on November 18, 2018, but his last Cosafa appearance stretches back to 2008 when Chipolopolo finished third in South Africa.

“It is good that I am back but there is a lot of work to be done,” Mweene said as quoted by Lusaka Times.

“You have to know when the country asks you to come back; you cannot waste time or think about it.”

Zambia have been drawn in Group B that comprises Madagascar, Malawi, and Comoros, and commenting on the draw, Mweene said: “The group is tough, so I think for us we have to work hard considering that Zambia are the defending champions. It is very important to retain it.”

The 2012 Africa Cup of Nations-winning best gloveman will be in familiar environs at Port Elizabeth, being South Africa-based, where he has won multiple awards for Sundowns.

Zambia will begin their title defence against the Comoro Islands at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium on July 7 but this is after Eswatini and Lesotho kick off the tournament at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 6, before hosts South Africa meet Botswana at the same venue later in the day.

Six-time winners Zimbabwe are in action on July 8 against Mozambique at the same venue, while West African guest nation Senegal will enter the fray as well when they debut against Namibia.

The group stage will be completed on July 14, with the semi-finals, for the three group winners and best-placed runner-up to be played two days later at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The winner of Group A, which includes South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, and Eswatini, will take on the best runners-up in the semis, with the victors in Groups B (Zambia, Malawi, Comoros, Madagascar) up against the winners of Group C (Senegal, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique).

Zambia squad

Goalkeepers: Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), Cyril Chibwe (Polokwane City, South Africa), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors).

Defenders: Roderick Kabwe (Black Leopards, South Africa), Isaac Shamujompa, Roderick Kembo (both Buildcon), Simon Silwimba, Adrian Chama (both Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Prosper Chiluya, Benedict Chepeshi (both Red Arrows), Zachariah Chilongoshi (Power Dynamos).

Midfielders: Spencer Sautu, Benson Sakala (both Power Dynamos), Felix Bulaya, Paul Katema (both Red Arrows), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Augustine Mulenga (Amazulu, South Africa), Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba (Zesco United).

Strikers: Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars), Moses Phiri, Rodger Kola (both Zanaco), Gamphani Lungu, Supersport United, South Africa), Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Justin Shonga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes).