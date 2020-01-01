Coronavirus: Van Wyk, Kanu, Okeke and African women's stars join Stay at Home challenge
South Africa captain Janine Van Wyk led African women's stars, including Henan Huishang's Chiwendu Ihezuo, Sevilla's Uchenna Kanu, Braga's Chinaza Uchendu and Madrid CFF's Chidinma Okeke to take part in the Stay at Home challenge.
Just as the men's football stars observed self-isolation to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, the women also started toilet roll juggling exercises instead of using footballs.
Major league competitions have been put on hold as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, and as we see, women's footballers have found alternatives to stay fit.
Our founder @Janinevanwyk5 with her #Toiletrollchallenge 🧻— JVW Girls Football (@JVWGirlsFootbal) March 18, 2020
We nominate @Amanda_Dlamini9 @nicole14irwin @10jessicawade and @RobynMoodaly !
Give it a try and tag us 🙌#StayAtHomeChallange pic.twitter.com/RX1AJmP3F7
When you’re bored from quarantine and couldn’t wait to play some soccer 🙄🙄....but is better to be bored than risk your life though!🤷🏾♂️ #stayhomechallenge #StaySafe #coronavirus #washyourhands pic.twitter.com/cowC2LrT8a— UCHENNA KANU (@Ucheofficial19) March 17, 2020
When you feel like challenging yourself and you know you are not yet better #believeinyourself pic.twitter.com/mfFolq11Og— Okeke Chidinma (@OkekeChidinma12) March 17, 2020
#StayAtHome#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/NrtHYS4X5J— Chinaza Uchendu (@Uchenduchinaza7) March 17, 2020
Don't take life too seriously 🧻😎 pic.twitter.com/FlEbWhbwAP— Chinweihezuo (@Chinweihezuo1) March 17, 2020