Coronavirus: Two Zesco United players test positive ahead of Kansanshi Dynamos tie

Team officials and stars have to undergo Covid-19 screening before every match as the Zambian league resumes

The Football Federation of Zambia (FAZ) has confirmed two Zesco United players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Zesco United are expected to face Kansanshi Dynamos in one of Sunday’s matches that will be staged at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

According to FAZ, the results, which also confirmed two players from Power Dynamos tested positive, the scheduled matches will go on as planned.

More teams

The federation made the announcement following a consultative meeting among stakeholders that was chaired by Minister of Youth Sport and Child Development, Emmanuel Mulenga.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) acting General-Secretary Raphael Mulenga and Director of Sports John Zulu also attended the meeting that gave the matches the greenlight to proceed.

Mulenga said all players, except for Kansanshi Dynamos, were tested and results have already been availed.

“The results announced have revealed that all Buildcon players have tested negative while Power Dynamos and Zesco United have had two players testing positive each,” the FAZ statement read.

“FAZ also wishes to advise that there has been a fixture switch with the Buildcon versus Power Dynamos fixture brought forward to 14:00 hours as Kansanshi Dynamos results are still being awaited.

“The second match involving Zesco United and Kansanshi Dynamos will be staged at 16:00 hours subject to Kansanshi Dynamos being handed a clean bill of health.

“All the players that have tested positive will be isolated as per the guidance from the Ministry of Health.

“FAZ also wishes to remind members of the public that the matches are being played behind closed doors.”

Zesco United have four Kenyan players in their ranks; goalkeeper Ian Otieno, defender David ‘Calabar’ Owino, strikers John Makwatta and Jesse Were.

The news comes just a day after 28 members of Forest squad tested positive and their match against Zanaco FC was not played on July 18.

The Zambian FA had warned teams that flout Covid-19 regulations that they will risk a point deduction.

“We are greatly concerned that some clubs have relaxed their adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines. We should never forget that the league resumption can always be halted if clubs do not adhere to the set guidelines,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala noted.

“The Ministry of Health has been keeping an eye on the preparations and have raised the whistle on us in the manner some clubs are neglecting to observe the set guidelines.

“Clubs will face stiff penalties for breaching Covid-19 guidelines that could even extend to losing points or matches being cancelled.”

The Zambian league is the third in Africa to resume since suspension due to the coronavirus after Burundi and .