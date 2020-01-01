Coronavirus: TFF calls off Tanzania league after first case

The federation has temporarily stopped the Mainland league after the country confirmed the first case of the Covid-19 virus

The Football Federation (TFF) has moved to postpone the Mainland Premier League matches after the country reported their first case of the coronavirus on Monday.

Without confirming the period of time, the top-flight will be suspended, the federation has stated they are acting following the directive by the government to ban meetings of more than 20 people.

“TFF can confirm we have postponed the Mainland league after the country experienced the first case of coronavirus on Monday,” read the statement from TFF signed by Media Officer Clifford Ndimbo.

“On top of that, TFF has also terminated the training of the national team Taifa Stars, who were in camp preparing for the Chan tournament to be staged in .

“More details on the latest developments will be outlined during tomorrow’s [Wednesday] meeting by the federation official.”

The country announced on Monday its first Covid-19 case when a 46-year-old woman tested positive.

have already suspended the Kenyan Premier League ( ). Currently, is the only country in East Africa not to have reported any cases of the virus.

Simba are currently leading the standings with 71 points from 28 matches; Azam are second on 54 points while Yanga SC are third with three points less.