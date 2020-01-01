Coronavirus: Rennes' Hamari Traore offers condolences after passing of Reims doctor Bernard Gonzalez

The Reds and Whites team doctor took his life after contracting the deadly virus

right-back Hamari Traore has sent his condolences after French football was rocked by the passing of team doctor Bernard Gonzalez.

The 60-year-old was confirmed dead on Sunday evening after he committed suicide having contracted the coronavirus.

has more than 70,000 cases of coronavirus, making it the third-most affected country in Europe and sixth in the world.

Profondément attristé par le décès de Bernard Gonzalez, un excellent docteur, un homme bon, toujours souriant. Mes plus sincères condoléances à sa famille et ses proches.

Merci pour tout Doc 🕊❤️🙏🏾 — Hamari Traore (@hamari27) April 5, 2020

"Deeply saddened by the death of Bernard Gonzalez, an excellent doctor, a good man, always smiling," Hamari posted on Twitter.

"My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Thanks for everything doc."

Gonzalez had been part of the medical crew at Reims for 23 years.

Hamari was previously on the books of Reims before moving to Rennes, making a total of 66 outings in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

The 28-year-old Mali international has played 3,327 minutes of competitive football this season, providing five assists.