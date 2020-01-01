Coronavirus: Nchout mourns Cameroon doctor Michel's death

The Indomitable Lionesses has joined the country to commiserate the passing of the health official due to the coronavirus

Ajara Nchout has expressed her condolences to Cameroonian doctor Tchouamo Michel, who died of the coronavirus.

's health ministry was thrown into mourning following the death of the otorhinolaryngology specialist, who died in the line of duty in Douala on Friday after contracting the virus.

According to the country's Public Health ministry, Michel passed away at the Douala General hospital amid several efforts to save his life, and he became the nation's first health official to die from the virus.

The death of the Cameroon doctor was a shocking loss to the country's health sector and the Valerenga star, who also hails from Douala, took to social media to mourn his passing.

"It is claiming more and more victims, and taking more and more of the best. Doctor Tchouamo Michel goes away struck by Covid-19," Nchout wrote on her Instagram page.

"We are in great pain because we needed his expertise to fight this disease. My condolences to his family and to the corporation of doctors and nurses.

"May the Lord welcome his soul and give us even more strength to continue this fight.

"Let's not forget the barrier gestures: Wash your hands with soap or a hydroalcoholic solution, keep a meter away between us and our contact, cough in the crook of the elbow, and contact the number dedicated to Covid-19 in your country in the case of early symptoms."

With Michel's death, Cameroon has recorded nine deaths from 555 infections since the pandemic reached the country early last month.