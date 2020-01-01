Coronavirus: Moukoko's Dortmund senior team opportunities in doubt

The Cameroon-born wonderkid's opportunity to be integrated into the BVB first team is under question

rising star Youssoufa Moukoko could be unable to have his training debut with the first team due to the coronavirus pandemic.

15-year old Moukoko - who was born in Yaounde to Cameroonian parents, has been making headlines thanks to his knack for scoring goals in the BVB age-grade teams.

The wonderkid has scored 128 goals for both the Dortmund U17 and U19 teams, including 34 goals in 20 matches for the latter this season.

More teams

His impressive performances have seen him linked with a massive leap to the senior team, however, German football laws do not allow players to feature in the first team until they turn 17.

Article continues below

According to Bild, Moukoko was set to train with the Dortmund senior squad around this time when the has just nine games to wrap up in the season, but the impact of the coronavirus has halted the league.

Dortmund have tried to hold talks with the DFB to reduce the age requirement to enter the first team from 17 to 16 due to how well Moukoko has been playing.