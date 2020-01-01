Coronavirus: Keep the distance to save lives – Guedioura

The Algeria international has given his advice following the pandemic that is causing problems across the world

Al-Gharafa midfielder Adlene Guedioura has urged people to keep their distance as part of the recommendation by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The organisation has put in place the instruction as part of its quest to stem the spread of the pandemic which has crippled the economy as well as football activities across the world.

Many footballers have taken to social media to call on their fans to stay safe during this period and the 34-year-old has joined his colleagues to appeal to football lovers.

“Look after yourselves dear humans and keep the distance to save lives,” Guedioura tweeted.

Guedioura is currently recuperating from an injury he suffered in his side’s 2-0 defeat to Al Sailiya in February.

The midfielder has featured 16 times across all competitions for Al-Gharafa since joining the Qatari side in January from Championship club where he had two spells.

Guedioura will hope to be back fully fit when the Stars League resumes on April 11 with his team scheduled to play Al Duhail.