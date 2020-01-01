Coronavirus: John Ogu shows appreciation for frontline health workers

Health professionals from across the globe have had to put in extra efforts to contain the spread of the virus

and Al-Adalah midfielder John Ogu has taken to social media to share a video showing appreciation by applauding the health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 3.5 million people have been infected by the virus, while more than one million recovered and more than 245,000 deaths recorded.

The health workers are among the number of infected due to the high risk from coming in contact with people who have tested positive with the virus.

In Ogu's home country Nigeria, more than 2500 cases have been confirmed out of which includes more than 100 health professionals.

"This is me showing my Appreciation to all Health Workers out there. Thank you for all you do," read the caption of Ogu's video on Twitter.

Ogu has 25 caps for the Nigeria national team and has not played since the 2-0 Group B defeat to Madagascar at the 2019 .

After five months without a club since leaving Hapoel Be'er Sheva, the 32-year old joined Al-Adalah in the Saudi Professional League in January 2020 and has played six times.