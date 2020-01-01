Coronavirus: Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby narrates strict training routines

The German top-flight has had to adjust training schedules because of the pandemic

winger Moussa Diaby has opened up about the new training programme put in place by clubs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak has put a hold on most of the football activities globally for more than a month, but with a reduction in new cases and deaths in some quarters, including , a return to normal life is slowly being implemented.

Bundesliga clubs have resumed training on April 6, but it is not in the usual fashion. It is proposed that the league will resume in early May with games played behind closed doors.

"At the start, training was done with four players divided into five or six groups, Diaby told Le Parisien.

"We are asked to wash our hands when entering and leaving the stadium. There is a little more hydroalcoholic gel than usual, because it was already available before the coronavirus epidemic.

"The second week, we moved to two groups of nine. In the locker room, we change in groups of four but with distances.

"We are each in a corner, but for showers, it is done individually because after our session we go to the hotel next door to shower. There is a bedroom for each.

"At the training centre, the club also chose to leave the doors open, so that we don't have to touch the handles. Overall, we should touch as little as possible."

The 20-year-old Diaby, who is eligible to play for either Mali or , joined Leverkusen from PSG last summer and has made 26 competitive outings for the pharmaceutical-backed club, scoring five goals and providing six assists.