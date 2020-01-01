Coronavirus: AS Kigali and players agree to 50% pay cut

The club and the stars reached at the agreement in order to stabilise the financial status of the team

Rwandan top tier side AS Kigali have reached an agreement with its players to reduce salaries by 50%.

According to the club’s secretary-general Francis Gasana, the negotiations and final decision was taken to help assist AS Kigali’s financial health that has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

AS Kigali is one of the clubs which had not taken a decision to reduce or suspend the players' salaries initially.

More teams

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) suspended the leagues in March before it cancelled them in May which means the players have not been on the pitch for the last four months.

“We have reached an agreement with players and technical staff for the [50 per cent] pay cut because they have been out of action – no training of matches – since March,” Gasana told The New Times.

"We will pay them their full salaries and bonuses when full training resumes.

“The financial predicament caused by the pandemic also hit us, we are looking into ways of dealing with its impact on the life of the club and our survival post-coronavirus.”

With the coronavirus restrictions still active, sport might be allowed to resume fully in August as Gasana acknowledges there will be dire consequences on football from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, AS Kigali have appointed Corneille Hakizimana as the second assistant coach. Hakizimana has filled the void that was left by Ismael Nshutinamagara who is said to have quit the club without prior notice.

It is reported Nshutinamagara, a former APR striker, left for Canada just before the outbreak of the coronavirus where he has settled already.

“We wrote to him asking about his absence and if he intended to come back, but he never responded. We took it as leaving his job without notice and appointed a replacement,” the Secretary-General told the same publication.

“Corneille [Hakizimana] is our new fitness coach.”

Hakizimana has previously been on the books of AS Kigali’s rivals Rayon Sports as an assistant coach.

Finally, Isaie Songa has joined Etincelles FC from Police FC.

The New Times reports the striker has made the move and will remain at Police for two seasons.

Songa had been with the Police side for the last five years and helped them win the 2015 Peace Cup, before he made the July 11 move.