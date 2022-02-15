Conte won't stick around at Tottenham if results don't improve - Redknapp

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp says that he believes Antonio Conte could decide to quit his job at Spurs if he feels he is unable to lift the club into the Premier League's elite.

Conte took over at Spurs midway through this current season and, as things stand, the club sits eighth in the Premier League.

The Italian has largely been in charge of clubs in the title chase during his career, having previously managed Juventus, Chelsea and Inter, and Redknapp believes Conte could decide to leave for a different challenge if he deems the Spurs setup to be destined for failure.

What was said?

“I do get the feeling that, if he sees that this is not going to go well, then he will think ‘I am going to get dragged down and finish fifth, sixth, seventh, or wherever outside the top four,’ and that is not what he is used to,” Redknapp told TalkSPORT.

“Obviously he has earned it, but he has also been very fortunate to have only managed top clubs and top players.

“When you go to Chelsea you always have a chance to win things, and if you go to Milan or Juventus, you can do great jobs there.

“But I don’t think he will stick around if he does not see any progression.

“I think he will want to be up there, looking to win something, and if he isn’t, then I think he will become disillusioned very quickly.”

Conte's Spurs career so far

Conte has been in charge of Spurs since November and has taken charge of 19 matches for the club.

Article continues below

Spurs have won 10 of those matches, losing six, as they remain outside of the top 4 in the Premier League.

Prior to joining Spurs, Conte had been heavily linked with the Man Utd job, with that placement set to reopen this summer after Ralf Rangnick steps away as interim boss.

Further reading