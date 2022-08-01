Conte dismisses Spurs extension talk but insists he has 'zero problems' with Levy & Paratici

The Italian manager has also confirmed that the club will try to tie Harry Kane down to a new deal

Antonio Conte is not thinking about a contract extension at Tottenham at the moment but insists that he shares a healthy relationship with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici. The Italian tactician helped Spurs seal UEFA Champions League berth for the 2022-23 season and have made significant signings in the summer transfer window.

With the arrivals of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence, Spurs now look well placed to challenge for silverware under a battle-hardened manager - but he isn't thinking about signing a new deal at the moment.

What did Antonio Conte say about his extension with Tottenham?

Conte, who has a year remaining on his contract with the north London club, has told football.london: "I have to be honest, in my career, the contract was never important.

"I didn't need to sign contracts for one, two or three years. For the club, it could also be a weight. I'm happy, I'm happy. We're working really well together.

"It's not that one year on the contract more or less can change the situation. For sure we want to continue to improve, to build something important for this club."

The 53-year-old manager has, however, also insisted that he shares a fantastic relationship with the players and the board and he would have no qualms in extending his stay at the right time.

"If the idea continues to be in this way, there will be zero problems to continue my life in Tottenham because I stay well and I like this group of players and I have a good relationship with [managing director, Fabio] Paratici and with [chairman] Daniel Levy," Conte added.

"I repeat that I'm not a coach who needs to sign a contract for money. I don't need that. At this moment I don't need this. I need to have the enthusiasm and passion for this role."

What did Antonio Conte say about Harry Kane?

Harry Kane has two years left in his contract at Spurs but the England international is attracting attention from top European clubs.

Recent reports have claimed that Bayern Munich have got in touch with Kane's representatives over a potential move and the striker's camp is weighing up the offer.

However, Conte says Tottenham will try to tie Kane down to a new contract.

"For sure the club will want to try to renew the contract of their best players. You know very well that Harry is for us an important player, but I see him very happy. I see him happy," he said when quizzed on the striker's future.

"His feelings are positive but at the same time, we have to understand that if we want to reach something important we have to fight in every game."

Kane remains a crucial cog in Conte's plans as he struck 17 goals in 37 Premier League outings last season. His manager will hope that he continues his rich vein of form when they start their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on Saturday.