Conte admits Tottenham's top-four pursuit seems 'impossible' after third straight loss

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has admitted that it is likely "impossible" that the club will qualify for next season's Champions League after their 2-0 defeat to Wolves on Sunday condemned them to three straight losses under the Italian.

First-half goals for Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker put Bruno Lage's visitors on the path to victory in north London, leaving Spurs with no points from their last trio of top-flight encounters.

Such a rut in form, following a nine-game unbeaten streak to begin his reign at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has seriously checked Conte's momentum - and now the Italian has acknowledged that without the mentality to claim victory when the chips are down, his side will not make the top four this year.

What has been said?

"When you lose two games in a row at home and a previous game against Chelsea, a team that wants to fight for the Champions League, [it] is impossible," Conte told Sky Sports in his post-match comments.

"The problem is that you cannot buy the winning mentality. You transfer it day by day and [you are] not sure that [it is] day by day, because there are players that are more open and they understand the process quickly, other players need more time to understand this.

"Winning mentality in my opinion means when you play, [thinking] 'I am ready to kill you and to live'. This is the difference in every duel, every second ball, every set-piece."

Spurs make unwanted history with latest loss

The honeymoon period looks to be well and truly over for Conte, who has also seen a frustrating Carabao Cup semi-final exit against Chelsea further hamstring his quest for silverware after succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo late last year.

Article continues below

His latest loss means that he has also matched an unwanted achievement alongside the Portuguese when it comes to barren runs without victory.

Spurs have now lost three consecutive games for the second time in the Premier League this season, after losing as many on the trot in September - the first time they have had multiple losing streaks of such a length in a top-flight campaign since 2004-05.

Further reading