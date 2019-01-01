Concern in Zimbabwe as reports emerge of fan death at AFCON qualifier

With supporters attempting to gain entry into the country's national stadium, a crush of people has reportedly led to a home fan passing away

A fan has reportedly died during a stampede outside Zimbabwe's national stadium on Sunday.

The incident took place prior to Zimbabwe's African Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville at Zimbabwe National Sports Stadium in Harare.

With fans attempting to gain entry into the stadium, there was a rush that developed into a dangerous situation.

According to the BBC, the Zimbabwe FA confirmed after the match that a female fan had passed away in the stampede.

There have been no further details released about the reported death, such as the fan's name or the cause of death.

Despite the reported tragedy the game still went ahead, with Zimbabwe winning 2-0 to seal their place at the 2019 AFCON in .