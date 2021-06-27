‘Complete’ Pogba hailed as Deschamps explains midfielder's 'free role' with France

The Manchester United man has sparkled at Euro 2020 so far

Paul Pogba has been branded “the complete midfielder” by France boss Didier Deschamps ahead of a last-16 encounter with Switzerland at Euro 2020.

The Manchester United fan might be an often-lamented presence by critics of the Red Devils, but he has been one of the star turns at the European Championship so far.

He played a major role in creating France’s goal in their 1-0 win over Germany, then produced an assist for Karim Benzema in the 2-2 draw against Portugal, leading to praise from his head coach.

What was said?

“Paul is a complete midfielder,” Deschamps told the media. “He has that quality of passing, it's part of his game. You have to have the right movement. He has a fairly free role. He is not limited on the offensive aspect, his position can change, it depends on the placement and movement of other players.”

Deschamps on France system

With Lucas Digne and Marcus Thuram ruled out – in addition to Ousmane Dembele, who pulled out of the tournament previously – and Jules Kounde liable to be absent, France may switch formation to a 3-5-2.

Indeed, it is said that several key France players have asked for that change.

“I like to speak with my players before deciding, a little more with the more experiences players,” he said. “The objective is to put them in positions so that they are efficient. But it’s me who makes the decisions.

“It’s an option for us, which we can take or not. The choice I’ll make is to be as dangerous as possible for our opponents.”

