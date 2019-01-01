Coman restricted to light training ahead of Liverpool clash

The French wideman picked up a knock in his side's unconvincing win over Augsburg, but could be ready to face the Reds next week

Kingsley Coman was kept to light duties in training on Sunday, despite Bayern Munich insisting the in-form winger will be fit to face Liverpool.

The France international suffered a knock to his left ankle in Friday's Bundesliga win over Augsburg and was working alone as the German champions continued preparations for their Champions League trip to Anfield.

Initial fears that Coman had suffered fresh ligament damage were allayed by Bayern's medical staff on Saturday and he received the all-clear to take part in Tuesday's last-16 encounter, although precautions are likely to be taken given his recent injury history.

The 22-year-old missed most of the first three months of the campaign with a recurring ankle problem and has started no more than 10 league matches in either of the past two seasons.

In December, Coman told TF1 he would consider retiring from football early if his injury issues persisted.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus attacker was Bayern's standout player in their otherwise disjointed 3-2 defeat of Augsburg, scoring twice and assisting the other goal for David Alaba.

Some good news from Säbener Street, with Kingsley #Coman completing some individual running training #packmas pic.twitter.com/UG5Lpe7rxE — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 17, 2019