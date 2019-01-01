Coman: I’m never going to be a killer in front of goal

The France star says that he will not sacrifice his natural game in order to score more regularly - but he is determined to be more selfish

winger Kingsley Coman admits that he does not believe he will ever become a prolific goal scorer – but that is not going to stop him becoming more selfish in his play.

The 23-year-old former youth finds himself in the midst of his best run with the national team, having scored three goals in his last four outings.

And ahead of the world champions’ final qualifiers against Moldova and Albania, he admits that he is looking for more.

“I’ve forced to be more present in front of goal and I’m creating more chances,” he told Le Parisien when asked if he felt he was becoming more effective in the penalty box this season.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be someone to score 30, 40 or 50 goals in a season. This instinct to be a killer in front of goal, it’s not natural to me, even if I work for it.

“I love creating goals. But I know that scoring is very important. So I’m strict with myself and I try to be more egotistical.

“I want to break my record of 12 goals in a season – to get more is my objective. I know that stats are very important but I don’t want to totally change my game and be in the box all the time. I’m a winger, my target is first and foremost to create. The team must be homogenous and there has to be different types of players.”

Coman is coming off a difficult 2018-19 campaign, in which he twice had surgery, the winger admits it was a tough period in his career.

“It was a hard year because I had two operations and two long periods out on crutches that lasted seven or eight weeks,” he said. “And when you’re on crutches and you live because of your feet, there’s nothing you can do. And each time I took to the field, the ankle was sore.

“When I came back for the second time, I said that if I was injured for a third time, I could quit football, but I was emotional. Psychologically, I was very low but happily it did not last too long.”

Coman has played 10 times for Bayern this season, scoring one goal and creating two more.