Coleman sacked by Hebei China Fortune after 11 months

The former Wales and Sunderland boss is looking for work once again after being sacked by the Chinese Super League outfit

Chinese club Hebei Fortune have sacked Chris Coleman after 11 months at the helm.

Coleman, who took to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, succeeded Manuel Pellegrini last June shortly after suffering relegation with Sunderland, but he has paid the price for a poor start to the 2019 campaign.

After finishing sixth in the division last term, Hebei have claimed just a single victory in nine CSL games, leaving them second from bottom in the 16-team league.

They have lost each of their past three games, including Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Henan Jianye, when supporters held up a banner that read: "Hello Mr. Coleman, please go home! You're fired!"

The club's hierarchy have since decided a change of leadership is required.

A statement from the club read: "After negotiation between the two sides, Chris Coleman will no longer serve as the head coach of the Hebei Fortune.

"We sincerely thank Coleman for his hard work and contribution and wish him all the best in future work and life."