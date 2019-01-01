Club World Cup 2019: Teams, fixtures, location & when will it take place

FIFA's annual tournament is set to take place again this December amid plans of a complete competition revamp

The Club World Cup is to make its return once again this December, with replacing the United Arab Emirates as the host nation.

Seven clubs from six confederations will battle it out to be crowned world champions.

UEFA winners are set to make their third appearance in the competition after former champions appeared in three straight Club World Cups.

Goal takes a look at everything you need to know.

What is the 2019 Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup crowns the world champions of club football, involving winners of the six continental confederations, as well as the host nation's league champions.

It is not as illustrious an event as the international World Cup in Europe due to the dominance of the UEFA Champions League, but is a more prized possession on other continents such as South America.

It has been held in a number of different formats over the years.

From 1960 to 2004, UEFA and CONMEBOL played the Intercontinental Cup, which saw the winners of the Champions League and the Copa Libertadores meet in a one-off final.

FIFA introduced the Club World Cup in 2000, but various internal problems meant that the second edition was not played until 2005.

This year, the Club World Cup will take place in instead of the as it had been in recent years. Qatar will host both the 2019 and 2020 tournaments, serving as test events ahead of their hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

The 2020 Club World Cup will be the final one played in its current iteration as FIFA have announced their plans of revamping it for the 2021 edition, with a view to expand the competition to 24 teams.

Which teams qualified for 2019 Club World Cup?

Liverpool (UEFA) will be participating in the competition following their 2018-19 Champions League victory over . This will be the second time they are to feature in the competition following their participation in the 2005 edition, losing to Sao Paolo in the final.

Last year's champions Real Madrid, who clinched their fourth title, will not be participating after they were booted out of the 2018-19 UCL in the last 16 stage to .

Monterrey (CONCACAF) are appearing in their fourth Club World Cup after winning the CONCACAF Champions League.

Hienghene Sport (OCF) are also set to take part, while Qatar Stars League champions Al-Sadd enter as the host side.

The AFC, CAF and CONMEBOL participants are still yet to be confirmed.

What venues will be used for the 2019 Club World Cup?

FIFA are yet to confirm which venues will be used for this year's edition of the tournament after naming Qatar as hosts.

2019 Club World Cup Fixtures & Dates

This year's tournament kicked off is expected to kick off in December once again, with full details expected closer to the competition start date.

Play-off round

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 1 TBC Al-Sadd vs Hienghene Sport TBC TBC

Quarter-finals

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 2 TBC Play-off winner vs Team A TBC TBC 3 TBC Team B vs Team C TBC TBC

Fifth-place play-off

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 4 TBC QF 1 Loser vs QF 2 Loser TBC TBC

Semi-finals

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 5 TBC QF 1 Winner vs CONMEBOL/ UEFA TBC TBC 6 TBC QF 2 Winner vs CONMEBOL/ UEFA TBC TBC

Third-place play-off

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 7 TBC SF 1 Loser vs SF 2 Loser TBC TBC

Final

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 8 TBC SF 1 Winner vs SF 2 Winner TBC TBC

How can I watch the 2019 Club World Cup?

Full details on how you can catch all the Club World Cup action will be released nearer to the tournament start date.