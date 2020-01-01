Club America sack Herrera in aftermath of CONCACAF Champions League exit

Defeat to LAFC proved the final straw for the Mexico City side, who tired of El Piojo's poor results and pitchside antics

Club America have dispensed with the services of Miguel Herrera following the Mexican giants' exit from the CONCACAF , the club confirmed on Monday.

Herrera had been in charge at the Liga MX side since 2017, having been appointed for his second spell as coach.

During that time he had led America to two league triumphs in the 2018 Apertura and 2019 Clausura as well as victory in the 2019 Campeon de Campeones play-off over Tigres.

More teams

Results in 2020 have been disappointing, however, with America losing out in the Liga MX Guardianes tournament at the quarter-final stage.

And Saturday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of LAFC in the CCL semis, with Carlos Vela scoring twice, appears to have been the final straw for club management as they announced Herrera's departure.

"Today, Club America has decided to bring to an end its working relationship with Mr. Miguel Herrera, given that it no longer fits with the sporting and administrative plan that the club has set in the medium-term," America explained in a statement.

"We thank our former coach for his commitment and dedication. However, the results and attitudes obtained on the pitch do not match the prestige of this institution, nor are they what the directors and least of all the fans are hoping for.

"We wish Mr. Herrera the very best in his future endeavors."

Herrera, 52, is known as one of 's elite coaches, having enjoyed spells at the likes of Monterrey, Tijuana and the national team as well as his two stints at America, both of which he marked with silverware.

Article continues below

But his suspect temperament has long been seen as a negative, and was alluded to by America in the statement with references to the team's attitude.

At half-time against LAFC, El Piojo became involved in an altercation with assistant coach Ante Razov, which led to him being sent to the stands for the second 45 minutes.

A more serious violent incident had also previously led to him being sacked by El Tri in 2015, when in the wake of the nation's CONCACAF Gold Cup win Herrera brawled with a journalist at Philadelphia International Airport.