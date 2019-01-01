Claudio Ranieri takes over at Roma following Eusebio Di Francesco's departure
Claudio Ranieri has been appointed AS Roma's manager following the departure of Eusebio Di Francesco.
The former Fulham and Leicester City boss will be in the dugout for his first match on Monday as Roma are set to take on Empoli at the Stade Olimpico.
Ranieri has signed a contract with the club through June as he will help the club see out the rest of the Serie A campaign.
“We are delighted to welcome Claudio Ranieri back to the club,” said Roma president Jim Pallotta.
“We have one objective remaining this season and that is to finish in the highest possible league position and secure qualification for the Champions League.
"At this stage of the campaign, it was important to bring in a coach who knows the club, understands the environment, can speak the language and is able to motivate the players. Claudio ticks all of those boxes and he’s very excited to take on this challenge.”
Di Francesco's departure came in the wake of Roma's Champions League elimination at the hands of Porto, ending the club's run in the round of 16.
More to come...