Chukwueze’s Villarreal seal Europa League place after Eibar victory

The Yellow Submarine will feature in next season’s European club competition after thumping the Gunsmiths on Sunday

Samuel Chukwueze’s have guaranteed themselves a place in next season’s following Sunday’s 4-0 win over .

Following back-to-back defeats to and , their place in Europa was threatened but victory on the last day of the 2019-20 season confirmed their place.

After a goalless first half at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Javier Calleja’s men looked to be heading for a draw – however, a solid performance in the last 18 minutes ensured they got all the points with Gerard Moreno netting a brace while Moi Gomez and Andre Anguissa also found the net.

It took Villarreal 72 minutes before getting the opener through international Anguissa - who was assisted by Santi Carzola - displaced his marker before curling his left-footed shot past goalkeeper Yoel Rodriguez.

Moreno doubled the lead in the 86th minute after controlling Andres Fernandez’s cross before firing pas Rodriguez.

Three minutes later, he completed his brace but this time, it was substitute Moi Gomez who was credited with the assist as Moreno took his goal tally this term to 18.

Barely a minute later, Gomez scored the fourth goal of the encounter as Eibar returned home with heads raised low.

With this result, Calleja’s men have finished in fifth position behind winners Real Madrid, , and .

’s Samuel Chukwukwueze was handed a starter’s role, however, he was replaced by Javier Ontiveros in the 62nd minute. This season, he has featured in 37 league games with three goals to his credit.

The game was the last for Santi Cazorla and Bruno Soriano. Cazorla has made a big impact in his third spell with the Castellon side since returning in 2018 after a serious Achilles injury.

This season, the 35-year-old playmaker has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in the Spanish top flight, and he has been linked with a move to Qatari club Al Sadd - coached by former Barcelona captain Xavi.

It has also been reported that Cazorla could take up a coaching role with , but a switch to looks more likely for a player who earned a recall last year.

Long-serving skipper Soriano made an emotional swansong on the final day of the season at El Madrigal.

The 36-year-old, a one-club man, has made over 300 appearances for Villarreal since making his debut 14 years ago.