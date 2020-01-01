Chukwueze stars, Kwabena scores as Villarreal secure victory over Qarabag

The Nigeria and the Ghana internationals delivered impressive displays for their respective clubs at Stadion Rajko Mitic

Samuel Chukwueze was in action and Owusu Kwabena found the back of the net as secured a 3-1 victory over Qarabag in Thursday’s game.

Chukwueze was afforded his second start in 2020-21 while Kwabena led the Azerbaijani side’s attack.

The international played alongside Abdellah Zoubir and Romero Jaime upfront and gave a good account of himself, although his effort was not enough to ensure his side avoided defeat at Stadion Rajko Mitic.

The first-half saw few goal-mouth actions with both sides wasting a number of scoring chances in the encounter.

After the restart, Kwabena broke the deadlock with a well-taken strike after receiving a fine assist from Patrick Andrade.

Yeremi Pino levelled proceedings for Villarreal after he was set up by a timely assist from Manuel Trigueros with 10 minutes left to play.

Paco Alcacer gave Villarreal the lead for the first time in the encounter through a fine individual effort and then completed his brace at the death to seal the victory for his side from the penalty spot.

Chukwueze struck five shots, with two hitting the target, completed two dribbles and had 48 touches on the ball to ensure his side secured their second consecutive win in the competition this season.

The international featured for 86 minutes in the encounter while Kwabena played for 90 minutes before he was replaced by Tural Bayramov.

The victory ensured the Yellow Submarine sit atop Group I with six points from two games while Qarabag are at the base with zero points.

Chukwueze has now featured nine times for Unai Emery’s men across all competitions this season, including three in the European tournament.

The forward will hope to replicate his eye-catching performances for Nigeria in their qualifying game against Sierra Leon in November.