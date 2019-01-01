Chuba Akpom scores to help PAOK end season with win

The Anglo-Nigerian notched his sixth goal of the season to help the Black-Whites claim victory against Giannis Petrakis’ men

Chuba Akpom found the back of the net as Thessaloniki defeated PAS Giannina 2-0 in a Greek game on Sunday.

The Black-Whites secured the league title with a 5-0 victory over Levadiakos last time out and the 23-year-old helped his side to end the season impressively against Giannis Petrakis’ men.

Akpom broke the deadlock at the hour mark after benefitting from Dimitris Pelkas’ assist.

Yevhen Shakhovs Sealed the victory moments before the end of the game as PAOK ended the season with 80 points from 30 games.

Akpom featured for the duration of the game in his 20th league appearance for the Black-Whites.

On the international scene, the 23-year-old striker has spoken of his intention to switch his allegiance to from .

He will hope to receive a call-up by Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for the 2019 in , scheduled for June and July.

The three-time African champions are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.