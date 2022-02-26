Christian Eriksen has been named on the bench for Brentford's Premier League clash with Newcastle United, putting the midfielder in the frame for his first match since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 eight months ago.

The Denmark international has been selected among the substitutes for Thomas Frank's side as they face the Magpies, with the playmaker in line to pick up his first competitive minutes following a remarkable recovery from a heart attack in June 2021.

Eriksen, who signed for the Bees in the January transfer window, was fitted with a heart implant following his collapse in Copenhagen, and was forced to be released by former club Inter over rules concerning such devices in Serie A.

Will Eriksen make Brentford debut?

Whether Eriksen picks up his first professional minutes in top-grade football since he was stretchered off last summer remains to be seen, but his inclusion among the bench is at least the next positive step towards his comeback even if he does not get on the pitch.

Article continues below

Since arriving at Brentford Community Stadium, the Denmark international has trained and played his part in several behind-closed-doors friendlies, picking up crucial game-time as he looks to make a remarkable return to the upper echelons of the game.

He was not deemed ready to face Arsenal last time out but his inclusion for the encounter with Newcastle in the matchday squad suggests that he is now ready to finally feature.

Further reading