Christensen departs Chelsea ahead of expected Barcelona move as Blues release four players as free agents

The Danish defender and the former England international midfielder are among those bidding farewell to Stamford Bridge at the end of their contracts

Chelsea have completed their list of released players at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, with Andreas Christensen and Danny Drinkwater among those heading out of Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have confirmed that four members of their senior squad will be joining Antonio Rudiger, who has already linked up with La Liga giants Real Madrid, in bidding farewell to west London.

Chelsea will certainly looking to bring in another proven centre-half, with Christensen also expected to head to Spain and sign for Barcelona.

Who have Chelsea released as free agents?

Danish defender Christensen has been heading towards the exits for some time, with the 26-year-old centre-half among those to have seen a move to Barca speculated.

Chelsea said on their official website: “Christensen’s Chelsea contract expires this summer, bringing to an end his 10 years as a Blue, during which he graduated from our academy and subsequently secured a regular place in our senior squad, playing 161 games.

“He would experience success in the FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and, most memorably, the Champions League. He came off the bench in the first half of the final in Porto last year and was crucial to our defensive efforts as we overcame Manchester City.”

The Blues have also confirmed that Drinkwater, who has three senior England caps, will be leaving after five years tied to the club.

He was snapped up from Leicester in 2017, having helped the Foxes to a stunning Premier League title triumph some 12 months earlier.

However the 32-year-old midfielder never settled and departs having made just 23 appearances with more game time across loan spells at Burnley, Aston Villa, Kasimpasa and Reading.

Andreas Christensen has left Chelsea on a free transfer and will join Barcelona, subject to La Liga Financial Fair Play regulations 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🛫 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/mJ6rGphkOs — GOAL (@goal) June 10, 2022

Who else have Chelsea allowed to move on?

The Blues have announced Belgian winger Charly Musonda is moving on, with a man who landed two FA Youth Cups and a UEFA Youth League crown while in the Blues’ academy ranks taking in only seven appearances at first-team level.

He has spent time on loan at Real Betis, Celtic and Vitesse, with a permanent deal now being sought.

The fourth man to be walking away from Chelsea at the end of his contract is Jake Clarke-Salter.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old former England U21 international had the option of a 12-month extension with the Blues, but he has negotiated his release.

He has spent time with Birmingham and Coventry in recent years is understood to be targeting a move to a competitive Championship club.

Further reading