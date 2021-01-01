Choupo-Moting continues scoring form as Bayern Munich edge Wolfsburg

The Cameroon international found the back of the net for a second consecutive match for Hans-Dieter Flick’s men

Eric Choupo-Moting was on the scoresheet as Bayern Munich secured a 3-2 victory over Wolfsburg in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

After scoring against his former club Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League outing on Tuesday, the 32-year-old continued the impressive showings in front of goal.

His effort helped the Bavarians to put their elimination from the European competition behind them with victory at Volkswagen Arena.

Bayern Munich started the game on a flying note, dominating the early minutes of the encounter and deservedly opened the scoring as early as the 15th minute.

Jamal Musiala found the back of the net, dribbling past his markers before slotting home his effort with Alphonso Davies providing the assist.

Choupo-Moting then doubled the lead in the 24th minute, pouncing on a loose ball before firing home his strike from close range.

Wolfsburg attempted to fight back as Wout Weghorst reduced the deficit following an assist from Xaver Schlager.

Musiala then bagged his second goal in the encounter to increase Bayern's lead after he was set up by Thomas Muller.

After the restart of the second half, Wolfsburg continued to push for a possible equalizer and further reduced their deficit in the 54th minute when Maximilian Philipp hit the back of the net after receiving a fine assist from Paulo Silva.

Despite Wolfsburg’s effort to try and avoid defeat, Bayern Munich held on to their lead to secure all three points in the encounter.

Choupo-Moting featured for the duration of the game and has now scored eight goals and provided one assist in 28 appearances across all competitions this season.

The centre-forward will hope to continue his fine goalscoring form when Bayern take on Bayer Leverkusen in their next league game on April 20.

Choupo-Moting has been with the Bavarians since last summer when he teamed up with the side from PSG, after turning down a chance to extend his stay at the French side.