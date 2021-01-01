Choupo-Moting: Bayern Munich’s star extends impressive Champions League run against PSG

The 32-year-old Cameroonian star scored the Bavarians’ only goal against the Parisians to continue his fine goalscoring feat in the tournament

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting improved on his notable Champions League scoring form as Bayern Munich secured a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening.

The former Schalke 04 and Stoke City man has now scored four goals in his last five games in the tournament, after netting only twice in his first 20 appearances in the tournament.

Bayern’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has scored four goals in his last five Champions League games, after netting only twice in his first 20 appearances in the competition. #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/At0fWmTY43 — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 13, 2021

In the absence of injured Robert Lewandowski, the Cameroon ace led the Bavarians’ frontline as the Bundesliga giants were hoping to overturn their quarter-final first-leg deficit.

As It proved a rewarding first half for Hans-Dieter Flick’s men, they took the lead five minutes before the half-time break.

Choupo-Moting fended off Presnel Kimpembe to head David Alaba’s cross past goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Furthermore, the Cameroonian has scored more goals in his two Champions League appearances against PSG (two) than he scored in his 10 games for them in the competition (one).

2 - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has scored more goals in his two Champions League appearances against PSG (two) than he scored in his 10 games for them in the competition (one). Stoked. pic.twitter.com/uGCyFB0CXv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2021

Although the German side held on to record an away victory at the Parc des Princes, they crashed out of Europe’s elite club competition on away goal rule after scores on aggregate stood at 3-3.

After a shift that saw him feature for 85 minutes, he was substituted for Javier Martinez.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer expressed his disappointment with the outcome of the game while assuring that his team would come back stronger next season.

"The 1-0 is deserved, but the result last week was not good. It should have been better. It's annoying," Neuer told the media per Bayern Munich website.

“Thus, the dream of defending the title ended in the quarter-finals. Based on their performance last week and on Tuesday evening in Paris, Bayern can definitely leave the competition with their heads held high.

“Commitment, will and enthusiasm were clearly evident across the 180 minutes and will be the basis to go for it again next year.”

Bayern Munich will now shift their attention to the German elite division when they take on Oliver Glasner’s Wolfsburg on Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena.

Having amassed 65 points from 28 games played so far in the 2020-21 German topflight campaign, they lead the Bundesliga log, while RB Leipzig occupy the second spot with five points less.