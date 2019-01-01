China's Wang Shuang sends warning to Nigeria with PSG goal

The Chinese striker proved she could be handful when her country faces Nigeria in this week's showdown in Meizhou

China international Wang Shuang has fired a warning shot to Nigeria ahead of the invitational tournament this week after her goal guaranteed PSG 3-1 win at Lille on Sunday.

The Steel Roses are competing in the four-nation women tournament in China that also feature Nigeria, Romania and South Korea and is scheduled to hold between January 14-21, 2019.

And the 23-year-old will be taking part as Jia Xiuquan's ladies continue their preparations for the Women's World Cup this summer in France after their tour of Australia in December 2018.

'Lady Messi' as famously called by her fans became the first Chinese women player to play professional club football in France after she joined the French outfit in August 2018.

And at the Stadium Nord Lille Métropole, the Chinese scored her fifth goal of the season in the 49th minute to add to Marie Antoinette Katoto’s brace to ensure her side's victory.

WANG SHUANG | @wangshuang7 scored from the spot in the 3-1 @PSG_Feminines win against Lille today. Her fifth of the season in the League. #SteelRoses pic.twitter.com/fFMKCKJph2 — China Women's Team (@ChinaWFT) January 13, 2019

After Sunday's impressive display, Shuang will join her national side in China and will be hoping to help them silence Nigeria in front of their own fans in Meizhou on Thursday.

Back to the national team & See you in Meizhou.😘 pic.twitter.com/uhIRT2LPXz — Wangshuang (@wangshuang7) January 14, 2019



